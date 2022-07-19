Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed Hold Wedding Introduction

Gspel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has taken the first step to forever with Lagos pastor, Pastor Blessed, as they held introduction ceremony

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, the beautiful 31-year-old singer, Mercy Chinwo wrote “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet”

Also announcing the good news, the groom-to-be, Pastor Blessed wrote “I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! Mercy Chinwo, thanks for saying YES!. I LOVE YOU DEARLY!

Ecclesiastical 9:9

Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil.”

Following the proposal, the couple are taking their first leg to forever.

Mercy Chinwo and her boo held marriage introduction on Monday, July 18 in Port Harcourt.

Videos of the marriage ceremony which surfaced online showed the singer beaming with joy as she takes the first leg to forever with her boo.

Their wedding will hold in Port Harcourt in August 2022.

The Founder of Water Brooks Church, Pastor Blessed had showered his fiancee, Mercy Chinwo with love while using her as his sermon discussion to his congregation on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The celebrity pastor whose social media followers had grown from 3000 to almost 100k after his engagement to gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, described her as his treasure and reward from God.

Sharing a clip from the sermon, the pastor affirmed his love for her as he gave his best wishes to their online in laws.

“Good morning online in-laws @mercychinwo my treasure and my reward from God… I love you… Welcome to a new week. Here’s a snippet from yesterday’s Sunday Service message”.