Gospel Singer, Lara George, Dumps Mindless Religion

Popular gospel singer, Lara George, has said she does not do mindless religion anymore, though her believe in God is still intact.

Lara George said this while reacting to the news of the death of a fellow gospel singers, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu was reported to have been domestically abused by her husband which led to her death.

Reacting, Lara George share don social media, saying, “No more mindless religion for me”.

“Abuse does not only happen sometimes in marriages. It could also happen at work, in church or in any setting really. I’ll say it again…. It happens in church too. When you smell abuse, err on the side of caution and walk away!” she wrote.

“The letter kills. The spirit gives life. No more mindless religion for me. Don’t get me wrong. I still believe in God. I just don’t do religion anymore. This is one of the reasons why.”