Entertainment

Gospel Singer, Lara George, Dumps Mindless Religion

Elizabeth Karrem7 hours ago
41
Lara George
Lara George

Popular gospel singer, Lara George, has said she does not do mindless religion anymore, though her believe in God is still intact.

Lara George said this while reacting to the news of the death of a fellow gospel singers, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu was reported to have been domestically abused by her husband which led to her death.

Reacting, Lara George share don social media, saying, “No more mindless religion for me”.

“Abuse does not only happen sometimes in marriages. It could also happen at work, in church or in any setting really. I’ll say it again…. It happens in church too. When you smell abuse, err on the side of caution and walk away!” she wrote.

“The letter kills. The spirit gives life. No more mindless religion for me. Don’t get me wrong. I still believe in God. I just don’t do religion anymore. This is one of the reasons why.”

Tags
Elizabeth Karrem7 hours ago
41

Related Articles

Prince Kpokpogiri, Janemena, Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Writes NDLEA, Demands Drug Test Again

7 hours ago
nkechi blessing and falegan

UNICEF Dissociates Self From Fundraiser By Nkechi Blessing’s Ex

2 days ago
nkechi blessing and falegan

How My Ex-husband Tried To Cover Up Our Marital Failure -Nkechi Blessing

2 days ago

Marital Crisis: Ka3na Suggests People Should Remain Single

3 days ago