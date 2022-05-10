Goodluck Jonathan Should Not Accept President Form – Okowa’s Aide

Osai Ovie Success, an aide to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said former president Goodluck Jonathan contesting the Presidential election means greed.

According to him, Jonathan “should not contest this 2023 presidential election.”

Success wrote on Facebook after news broke out that a Fulani group in the north bought the N100 million presidential form for Jonathan.

He wrote, “He is a good man and he should remain a good man by not contesting.

“The APC presidential form I heard they bought for him, he should not accept that form.

“Contesting this presidential election means greed and his decamping to APC will be a big disaster for him because his good name will be completely gone .

“He should enjoy the international recognition he is enjoying now in peace.

“I can see people are trying to deceive him by contesting.

“As a wise man he is, he should not think of contesting even if the APC offer him the ticket which I know APC founding members will never allow .

“I know he is from south south but he should not contest.

“I also know his administration is far better that President Buhari Administration but he should not contest.

“We need new set of people.

“My little advice to him.”