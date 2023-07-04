Gombe Takes Proactive Measures To Tackle Impending Floods

Governor Inuwa Yahaya Initiates Swift Response to Weather Alert

Gombe State, Nigeria – As the rainy season reaches its peak, the Gombe State Government has implemented proactive measures to mitigate the potential impact of floods and other impending environmental challenges. This move comes in response to the latest reports from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA), which have warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and high winds in several northern states, including parts of Gombe.

Identifying areas such as Nafada, Yamaltu Deba, and Balanga as having a higher risk of flooding, the NiMET and NHSA reports urged immediate action. Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya wasted no time and promptly directed the state Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to activate the state’s emergency response and management resources. The primary objective is to ensure the safety of lives and property, while also mitigating the potential life-threatening consequences of the impending weather events.

Task Force and Stakeholder Engagement to Enhance Preparedness

In response to Governor Inuwa’s directive, the Ministry of Environment established a task force to engage key stakeholders, including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Gombe State Environmental Sanitation and Protection Agency (GOSEPA), Ministries of Works, Health, and Education, as well as non-governmental organizations. Regular consultative meetings have been scheduled to devise strategies for minimizing the impact of any incidents that may occur.

Additionally, the Ministry has launched an aggressive advocacy and community sensitization campaign in all flood-prone areas within the state. The aim is to educate residents about the new weather alert and encourage them to take self-precautionary and mitigating measures.

Preventive Measures and Crisis Response

To prevent flash floods and ensure proper drainage in densely populated areas, the Ministry of Environment has initiated the desilting of drainages, water channels, and a 2km radius around each of the ten local government headquarters in the state. Furthermore, the crisis response unit of the Ministry remains on high alert, continuously monitoring weather patterns and environmental changes to enable a prompt and timely response to any potential threats.

Establishment of Shelter Zones and Collaboration with Education Sector

Shelter zones have been designated in every local government area, equipped with necessary amenities and services to provide a safe haven for displaced individuals during emergencies. The Ministry of Environment is also working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that schools and the entire education system are not disrupted by flooding or any severe weather phenomena.

SEMA, the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, has assured the public of its preparedness to support those affected by emergencies resulting from the weather events. They emphasize the importance of adhering to early warning signals and caution against building structures in flood-prone areas and near waterways.

With these proactive measures and collaborations in place, Gombe State is well-equipped to tackle the challenges posed by the impending rainy season and safeguard the lives and properties of its residents.