Gombe Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Stolen Cows

In the early hours of June 24, 2023, the Gombe State Police Command received a distress call through its control room. The call reported the presence of a notorious gang of armed robbers who had been terrorizing residents of Gombe metropolitan area, specifically Arawa, Malam Inna, and Nayi Nawa quarters. The suspects had targeted the residence of Alhaji Gidado Muhammad Sani at Arawa Quarters, where they unleashed chaos by shooting sporadically and robbing the inhabitants of their valuable possessions. Unfortunately, their actions resulted in injuries to Mr. Mohd Abdullahi, the security guard, who suffered wounds to his head, left hand, and back.

Commissioner of Police Takes Decisive Action

Upon receiving the distress call, Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim wasted no time and quickly mobilized the tactical operation 999 to the scene. The team swiftly responded and encountered the armed robbers. A fierce gun battle ensued, with one of the notorious criminals, known as Albaru from Kumbiya Kumbiya quarters, being neutralized. The police managed to apprehend Adamu Usman, alias Bali, aged 22 and hailing from Barunde Quarters, as well as Mustapha Abdullahi, alias Jammaye, aged 22 from Malam Inna, and Abdullahi Hussaini, alias Danbasi, aged 21 from Anguwa Uku. Six other suspects managed to escape, some of whom sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire. The police also recovered some of the stolen items from the victims.

Stolen Cows and Locally Made Pistol Recovered

In another case reported to the Gona Divisional Headquarters, a theft involving two bulls was reported on June 27, 2023. Yusuf Jibrin, a resident of Gidim village, informed the police that unknown individuals had entered his compound and made off with his two bulls valued at 700,000 naira. Acting swiftly on the information, detectives from the division traced the stolen cattle to an uncompleted building in Nassarawo quarters. Four bulls, suspected to be stolen, were found at the location, and the complainant was able to identify two of them as his own. Additionally, during the operation, the police discovered a locally made pistol along with two live cartridges, which were seized as evidence. The investigation is currently ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Police Express Appreciation and Urge Public Cooperation

The Gombe State Police Command emphasizes its dedication and commitment to promptly respond to urgent cases. The command expresses its gratitude for the support and cooperation received from the public and urges citizens to continue reporting any criminal activities they may encounter. The police command is determined to maintain the safety and security of the state, and with the continued assistance of the community, they aim to bring criminals to justice and create a safer environment for all.