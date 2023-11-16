Gombe Hosts Two-Day Hackathon to Propel ICT Solutions

Gombe State, a burgeoning hub of technological innovation, has orchestrated a two-day hackathon event, drawing together more than fifty Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enthusiasts from diverse corners of Nigeria. The collaborative endeavor aims to forge cutting-edge technology solutions to address pressing social issues in key priority sectors, not only benefiting the state but contributing to the nation’s progress.

This hackathon stands as a prelude to the forthcoming GoInvest2.0, slated for February 7 and 8, 2024, organized by the Gombe State government in partnership with Onyx Investment Advisory Limited.

Addressing the gathering, Aisha Yakubu Bako, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Onyx Investment Advisory Limited, underscored the event’s significance in aligning with the state’s commitment to pinpoint investment priorities. The hackathon harnesses the ICT potential of young minds to offer sustainable solutions to challenges within priority investment sectors.

Bako emphasized the pivotal role of the ICT sector, highlighted during the maiden Gombe investment summit in 2022. She stated, “ICT is a sector that is currently making a significant impact on other sectors globally,” and expressed confidence in the youth of Gombe to provide technology-driven solutions to social problems at both the state and national levels.

Abdulhamid Bello Dahiru, the representative of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), encouraged participants to leverage the platform for introducing innovations that could attract global investors and partners. He assured NITDA’s unwavering support to Gombe State in developing the IT industry, emphasizing its potential for generating employment opportunities for the youth.

Participants, like software engineer Ibrahim Jimoh, lauded the Gombe State Government for providing a platform to test and showcase their technological expertise. The event’s culmination will see the top three innovators receiving prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to this promising convergence of tech talent.