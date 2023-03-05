Going To Court Waste Of Time, Senator Tells Atiku, Obi

The Senator representing Adamawa South at the National Assembly, Grace Bent, has told Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party not to waste their time heading to court to challenge the results of the 2023 presidential election.

Both men lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, in separate press conferences, both men vowed to challenge the result as they claim that they won the election.

Reacting, Bent said, “Engaging in a legal tussle on the widely adjudged most credible election will amount to only unnecessary distraction to hold down the process of leadership to thrive.

“The presidential election results were a true reflection of Nigerians’ honest votes, you don’t need to waste your time and resources.

“Going to court will lead them to exercise in futility with no positive impact on the judiciary and democratic systems.

“I believe in the duo style of leadership, the ticket will unite us more than the thinking of many who are selfish to look at it from the religious point of view.”