Goffin Condemns French Open Crowd After Gum Incident

David Goffin has sharply criticised the French Open crowd following an incident during his first-round match where a spectator spat chewing gum at him.

The Belgian player triumphed over French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a gruelling five-set match, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6(4)-7, 6-3, after more than three and a half hours on Court 14 in Paris.

Despite securing his first victory at Roland Garros since 2022, Goffin expressed displeasure with the treatment he received from the spectators.

“When you are insulted for three-and-a-half hours, you have to tease the public a little,” said Goffin, as quoted by Tennishead. “Clearly, it goes too far, it’s total disrespect. It’s really too much. It’s becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands. It’s starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere.

“Someone spat out their chewing gum at me. It [the match] was getting complicated. That’s why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me.”

Continuing to vent his frustrations after the match, Goffin revealed his hope for something to change and suggested that the crowd behaviour is specific to Roland Garros.

“A lot of people are complaining, a lot of umpires feel that there is a lot of disrespect,” claimed the Belgian. “This is repeated a lot in the locker room and among the ATP authorities. We’re going to have to do something about that.

“I think it only happens in France. At Wimbledon, obviously, there’s not that. Or in Australia either. And at the US Open, it’s still rather quiet. Here [at Roland-Garros], it’s really an unhealthy atmosphere.”