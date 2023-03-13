God Will Rescue Nigerians Oppressed By Authorities – Adeboye

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prayed for God to come to the aid of Nigerians oppressed by authorities.

Adeboye said the prayer during a live sermon delivered to his congregation on Sunday.

He said, “At the beginning of this year, the Almighty God said that some balloons will burst. I am looking forward to seeing those balloons burst because there are some people who are making life miserable for the common man. They have the power to do so, in position to wreak havoc on people.

“They use the power to make the common man miserable. Some balloons need to burst. By the time God finished with Nebuchadnezzar, he knew who was the Most High God”.

The man of God further declared that some unscrupulous citizens attempting to stop the spread of the Gospel would be eaten by worms.

“I can say with confidence, anyone who tries to stand in the way of the spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ, worms will eat them up!

“The Heavens will open and the mighty hands of the Almighty God will come down and hit some people, point them out to worms”, he added.