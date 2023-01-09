God Will Judge Nigerians If They Vote Jihadists, Terrorists – Pastor Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has said the 2023 presidential election has moved from a physical battle to a spiritual one.

This is as he urged his congreg6to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card so as to participate in the election.

Enenche spoke during his church’s combined service at the headquarters in Abuja.

His words: “Call your family members and tell them, if they vote for killers, God will judge them.

“I say again, if they vote for terrorists and their sponsors, Jihadists, God will judge them.

“Because for some of them in the villages, they don’t know what is going on because they are not on social media.

“Nigeria is at a junction where the forces of destruction want to tear it apart but I tell you that this nation shall fulfill the agenda of God.

“Call your family members and tell them who to vote for, and how to vote. I am saying this because the matter of the election now is no longer physical, it has gone spiritual.

“It is the soul of the nation and the destiny of the church of Jesus in Nigeria.

“The destiny of Christians is at stake here so don’t you watch it and keep quiet. I want everybody to speak out and tell others what to do.”