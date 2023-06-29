God Will Help Me Fix Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the belief that God will help him fix Nigeria.

Tinubu made this known when he paid a visit to Ogun State to meet the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Speaking at the palace of the monarch, Tinubu stated that his visit was to thank the people of Ogun State for voting for him in the February 25 presidential election.

He said, “Very few people serve your frankness and I came to say thank you. I started work from the very first day. God will fix Nigeria. I want to say thank you to all the chiefs here.

“Thank you for how you have taken me, and may you live long to see a prosperous Nigerian.

“To all the Obas and traditional rulers present, thank you for being there for me and the country, you demonstrated loyalty by voting for me at a crucial time.”

In his remarks, the Awujale prayed to God to give Tinubu the strength to rule the country, just as he urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.

The monarch also expressed the belief that Tinubu will take the country to the promised land.

“Tinubu will take us to the promised land and he is on the way. You will take us there in good health.

“Your enemies are now your friends, you will always be in the front. We are all happy that you are the president,” he said.