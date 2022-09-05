God Should Punish Me, My Children If I Steal Public Money – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said God should punish him and his children if he ever takes public money which he’s not entitled to.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, he has no need to steal public fund because God has blessed him.

Obi who spoke before his supporters in the US, said he was richer than President Joe Biden.

He said, “If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.

“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.

“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.

“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections.”