God Rewarded Me With Tinubu’s Victory – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has affirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State is actively cleansing itself of undesirable members through a series of expulsion actions.

In a recent development, the Osun APC expelled Rasaq Salinsile, a former factional chairman, along with 83 others affiliated with the Omoluabi Caucus, led by former governor Rauf Aregbesola. Additionally, the party suspended Moshood Adeoti, a former secretary to the state government, and 25 others for their alleged involvement in activities contrary to the party’s interests.

Minister Oyetola, who shared his perspective during a gathering in Osogbo on Thursday, acknowledged and defended his endorsement of these expulsion and suspension measures, emphasizing the importance of unity and dedication within the party’s ranks.

Speaking at a mini reception organized in his honor by the Osun APC leadership, Oyetola explained that these actions were taken to ensure that only committed and dedicated individuals remain within the party’s fold. He urged these loyal members to redouble their efforts in strengthening and fortifying the party for future challenges.

“Ours is thanksgiving for all that God has done for us. We thank God that our victory was affirmed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday (Wednesday). It affirmed the victory of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Truly we were struggling for a second term but God knows it is not yet time, He gave us a president and today, he has given us a minister. I am happy that our party is united and formidable. We are truly removing chaff from the grains, and by the grace of God, our party will be structured.

“APC is our party and it belongs to every one of us. If truly it is our common patrimony, then, nobody should think of destroying the party. There is room for reconciliation. We are for genuine reconciliation not otherwise,” he said.

“It is incumbent on us all to build the party not to destroy it. We must endeavour to ensure that whoever wants to reconcile is truly ready for it and he or she must be remorseful of his or her past misdeeds.

“I want the loyalists of our party to remain steadfast not to be depressed by the events that led us to where we are. We thank God that we won the centre. The era of empowerment has come,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, Oyetola has assured that the report of the Prof Isaac Adewole committee saddled with the responsibility of repositioning the party would be implemented.

Speaking in Osogbo on Friday while receiving the report of the committee, the minister said, “We have listened carefully to the report and the next step is for the party to set up an implementation committee which shall review the recommendations and take appropriate steps to implement the recommendations.

“We assure you that we shall implement the recommendations of the committee in a manner that will help to reposition the party.

“We have resolved to work together to sustain the development, peace and progress of APC in Osun State. As a party, we shall continue to harness our resources to take care of the youths, women and the generality of the party members.”