God Kill Me If I Consult The Devil For Power – Pastor Adeboye

The leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has responded to rumors suggesting that he seeks power from demonic sources.

In his sermon on Friday night at the ongoing RCCG 2023 National Convention titled “Beyond Expectations,” held at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye encouraged his congregation to pray that God would end his life if the allegations of consulting demonic forces were true.

The clergyman mentioned that he had initially chosen not to address these rumors, but he had a change of heart during one of his prayer sessions.

He said: “The sayings of some so-called prophets, particularly if they are saying something about me, I just ignore them.

“But I learned that recently some people were saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic forces, (and) that there are some demons at the Redemption Camp.

“That Pastor Adeboye will consult them, then he will come and say, ‘My Daddy said’. And I just felt like I’m not going to pay any attention. But you see, they put these things on the Internet.

“While I was praying three days ago, praying for the convention naturally, I felt the leading, let me put it that way, that there might be some people who believe these things.

“So, I just want you to pray one more prayer; if there is any link between Pastor Adeboye and the forces of darkness, ‘Father, kill him before the sun rises.’

“We are going to settle that issue today. I want you to call on God that if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other, if there are any connections between him and forces of darkness, kill him before the sun rises so that he doesn’t spoil your name; so that he doesn’t lead several people to hell.

“Then, you add to that prayer, ‘Say Father, but if this boy is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power sevenfold’.”