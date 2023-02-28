Go To Court, INEC Tells PDP, LP

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has advised those political parties dissatisfied with the electoral process in the 2023 presidential election to seek legal address in court.

This was after the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party expressed displeasure at the electoral body and how it had handled the election results, which they claimed had been rigged to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that “results emanating from the states point to a free, fair and credible process.”

He however urged parties to allow the conclusion of the electoral process and if not satisfied, they could approach the court.

He noted, “The call by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Democratic Party on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced. The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.

“At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the states point to a free, fair and credible process.

“There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

“To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

“The 2023 general election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidences to pursue their cases.”