Go After Criminals In South-East, Kanu’s Lawyer Urges Governors

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the five governors of the South-East to go after the criminals causing havoc in their region.

This he said was necessary because the governors have now realized that IPOB is not behind the heinous activities of the criminals.

In a statement he signed, Ejiofor corrected the notion that IPOB now has two faction, stressing that thegorup is not divided.

He said, “As the Lead Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), it behoves on me to address the following pertinent issues:

“Now that the Governors of the five eastern states have come to the realization that the criminals behind these heinous activities in the south east, are not Biafran agitators, they should go after the criminals and use every instruments of the state to restore total peace to the region, while adhering to the universal rules of engagement.

“The Governor of Imo state should take the lead because under his very watch, these criminal elements succeeded in forcefully taking full control of proportionate number of communities in his state.

“Two, as the Lead Counsel to IPOB, Premium Times and indeed other Nigerian News Media, should note that there is “NO TWO FACTIONS”, in IPOB, which we represent in court today. Furthermore, IPOB is challenging its political proscription in the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, which appeal has been pending since 2018. What we have today, is only one undivided IPOB family under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Other groups are the criminal gangs led by the self acclaimed Prime Minister of their criminal Government in exile, who operate from the comfort of his nondescript one bed room apartment in Finland.

“Please, Premium Times and indeed other Nigerian News Media should take note of this fundamental correction and adjust their headlines and reportage to reflect these hard facts, as we shall not hesitate to explore all available legal remedies to ensure full compliance.”