Gnarby to Remain at Bayern

German international Serge Gnabry has said he will remain at Bayern Munich under the leadership of new manager, Vincent Kompany.

This was after he made a very good impression under the new coach.

Speaking in an exclusive Sky interview at a charity event for his newly founded Serge Gnabry Foundation at Hotel Öschberghof, Gnarby said:

“At a club like FC Bayern, good players are always brought in, good players are already there, and there is always competition. But personally, I want to build on the performances I’ve delivered in the past, have a good season, and be successful with the team again.”

On his foundation, he said, “Health is always essential. I have had many experiences that have nothing to do with football. Visits to clinics have repeatedly shown me how valuable they can be and the good they can bring. That’s why we decided to start something in this area and want to get going.”