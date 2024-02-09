Business

Glo, MTN Resolve Interconnect Debt Dispute

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
The interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. (MTN) and Globacom Limited (Globacom) has been amicably resolved.

This means that the disconnection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka.

The statement read in part, “Following its initial Public Notice, the Commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The Commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the Commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOS, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria.”

