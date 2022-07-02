Glen Johnson Advises Chelsea To Sign Broja As Lukaku Replacement

Former Chelsea defender, Glen Johnson, has advised the club to sign Armado Broja as Romelu Kukaku’s replacement.

Lukaku made a return to Inter Milan this summer and will be at the Serie A side on a season-long loan.

The move leaves Chelsea with the need of a striker, a vacancy which Johnson believes Broja will be best suited for.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Southampton last season and had been interesting to West Ham.

“I think Chelsea are going to be reluctant to spend scary money again considering what happened with the Romelu Lukaku signing,” Johnson said, according to Metro

“I’d give Armando Broja a chance rather than spending £80 million on a replacement.

“Broja is technically good in front of goal, but I don’t know how good he is yet. He did score some fantastic goals for Southampton.”