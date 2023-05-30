Give More Roles To Monarchs, Ooni Of Ife Tasks Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has conveyed a heartfelt message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was recently sworn in as the President of Nigeria. In his message, delivered through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the revered Osun monarch urged President Tinubu to consider empowering traditional rulers with enhanced constitutional roles. This, he believes, would enable them to effectively address issues related to security management and conflict resolution across the country.

The Ooni of Ife expressed optimism in President Tinubu’s administration, emphasizing his belief that it will bring about transformative economic growth, ensure sufficient security, and foster progress for all Nigerians, both within the nation and abroad.

He said: “We trust that your administration will be marked by good governance characterized by transformational economic growth, adequate security, and progress for all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.”

Furthermore, the monarch tasked the President to tap into his wealth of experience in moving the nation forward.

“We also trust that you will leverage your wealth of experience as a man of progressive action in mobilising resources and managing diverse interests to unify Nigeria across political, ethnic and religious lines”, he noted.

The monarch urged Tinubu to empower his colleagues with more constitutional roles in the area of security management and conflict resolution.

He said, “The traditional rulers in this country are the closest to the people as there is nobody in Nigeria who is not a subject of a particular traditional ruler.

“This is why it is important for the government to empower us with more strategic constitutional roles, especially in the area of security management and conflict resolutions,” Ooni said.