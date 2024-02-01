Give FG Time to Stabilise Naira, Adamu Garba Urges Nigerians

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has urged Nigerians to give the Federal Government time to stabilise the naira.

Garba said this amid the free fall of the naira which on Wednesday exchange at N1,500 for a dollar.

According to Garba, the government will sort the problem out just as it succeeded with fuel subsidy removal.

He said on X, “War against the subsidy mogul went successful. We have functional refineries in Nigeria today because of that.

“War against the dollar hoarders and currency speculators ongoing. It will end successfully Insha Allah.

“It took a long time to stain the system, it’ll also take some time to clean it up. The truth is, progress is being made.

“Tinubu Presidency is making a bold move. This is the best anti corruption strategy ever.

“Just give this government a little time to get things right.”