Gistlover To Faith Morey: ‘No Be Davido Papa Dey Bankroll You?’

Controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover, has called out U.S. based Nigerian super model and actress, Morey Faith.

According to the gossip blogger, Davido’s dad, Deji Adeleke, is the financier to her luxury lifestyle.

Gistlover wrote;

“Hello tueh tueh,All these aspire to perspire gehs, run ooo, all of una go collect woto woto this time around,Faith Morey will you keep kwayet ���all these small gehs big God, No be Davido papa Dey bankroll you, no make me vex ooo, meshonu gi there, I just came back so I still Dey booth, Adeleke bought you that car wey you term hardwork, you go about saying your oyinbo husband no get prick, you nor know before abi, Faith Zukwanike first, the Vawulence will go round, make una calm down first, i come in peace ooo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo.

Faith faith, this motor wey you dey use do motivational speaker, who boughted��(bought)it for you, No be Adeleke bankroll am, Zukwanike first, all of una go collect woto woto, this Vawulence go reach Snapchat slay Queens and Big yeye girls too, ruining homes up and down.

#Ogun kee una this time around , if them want collect page make them come kia kia, this time around we came prepared, enough of all these deceits, Yeyebrities too, all una chapter wey don close, Na Reloaded we go use an do for website���i Dey booth first, i Dey come”