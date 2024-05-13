Giroud to Leave AC Milan for MLS

Olivier Giroud confirmed on Monday that he will leave AC Milan at the end of the season to end his long career in Major League Soccer.

France’s all-time top scorer Giroud is expected to sign for Los Angeles FC, where his former Les Bleus teammate Hugo Lloris already plays, after three years with Serie A giants Milan.

“I will be playing my final two matches with Milan and will continue my career in the MLS,” Giroud said in an interview published on social media by the club.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved at Milan in the last three years. My time with Milan might be finishing this year but the club will remain in my heart.”

Giroud signed for Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and won the Serie A title in his first season with the seven-time European champions.

The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has scored 48 goals in all competitions for Milan including 16 this season ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany.

He will wave goodbye to Milan fans at the San Siro in their final match of the season against Salernitana in a fortnight.

