Giroud Excited As AC Milan Reaches UCL Last 16

Key quotes after AC Milan drew 0-0 at Tottenham on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, reaching the quarter-finals with a 1-0 aggregate win:

“That is the third game in a row that we were not able to score. I think we can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team not only those who play in the front half.”

— Tottenham manager Antonio Conte on his side’s struggles in front of goal.

“We knew it would be tough, but we managed. I asked the players to show character. We never gave up, and we deserved to progress.”

— Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“We made it to the last 16 and we deserved this result, even though we could have scored more. We showed quality, spirit, and we could have won tonight as well.”

— Milan striker Olivier Giroud.

