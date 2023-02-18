Ghanaian Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead In Turkey Earthquake Rubble

Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu, has been announced dead.

His remains were found in the rubble of the earthquake that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his manager.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” the statement read.