Gerrard Unveils Plans To Hurt Liverpool

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, has said he has plans to hurt his former club, Liverpool, when they meet in the English Premier League.

The former England international expects their next meeting to be tough but different from the 7-2 they suffered at Anfield last season.

He said: “We’ve got to make sure we’re brave enough and show enough quality to hurt Liverpool.

“I’m never going to set a team up to just suffer for 90 minutes, but I don’t want that to be gung-ho or careless. It has to be calculated.

“At times we’ll have to suffer but if we do that together and get through those situations, we believe with the form we’re in, we’ll have some interesting moments in the game.

“That’s what Tottenham did. They were organised, they were patient. And when their moments came they did cause Liverpool some problems.”