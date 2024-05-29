Gerrard Criticizes Aston Villa Players

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has criticized Aston Villa players for underperforming during his tenure but accepted responsibility for their lackluster results towards the end.

Gerrard, who replaced Dean Smith as Villa’s manager in November 2021, initially made a strong impact, winning four of his first six matches.

Despite the promising start, Villa’s form became inconsistent for the rest of the season. The team displayed flashes of potential but also endured significant slumps, ultimately finishing 14th in the Premier League.

Reflecting on his time at Villa, Gerrard told The Telegraph: “I think when top footballers are not performing at their level I am not going to pull any punches. We had players who weren’t giving what I felt they should have been giving at the time and that’s my responsibility.

“Villa is a fantastic club. It was an incredible opportunity at the time and I have nothing bad to say. The owners gave me a fantastic chance. The initial period, our form was top eight in the Premier League and obviously the opinion of me now from a lot of people will be that I failed, if you like, but I know there was a period there where we got an awful lot of things right. We had the team doing okay.”