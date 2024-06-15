Germany Overwhelm Scotland in Euro 2024 Opener

Germany launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a resounding 5-1 victory over a ten-man Scotland in Munich on Friday. The hosts demonstrated their prowess early, setting a dominant tone for the tournament they hope to win for a record fourth time.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the match, capitalizing on a well-executed play to put Germany ahead. Jamal Musiala quickly followed with a powerful finish, doubling the lead and leaving the Scottish defense scrambling.

The match took a decisive turn when Scotland was reduced to ten men, further tilting the balance in Germany’s favor. The hosts took full advantage of the numerical superiority, maintaining relentless pressure on the Scottish goal.

Germany’s commanding performance was not just about their attacking flair. Their midfield controlled the tempo of the game, and their defense remained resolute, effectively neutralizing any Scottish attempts at a comeback.

By the final whistle, Germany had firmly established their intent to be serious contenders in the tournament. The victory was not only a statement of their capabilities but also a morale booster for the team and their supporters.

“We couldn’t have had a better start. We’ve seen the atmosphere in the country, and we need that,” Musiala said of Germany’s lightning start.