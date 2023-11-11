Sports

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
81
German Bundesliga table after Saturday’s early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 42 9 29

Bayer Leverkusen 10 9 1 0 30 10 28

Stuttgart 11 8 0 3 29 14 24

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 21 17 21

————————–

RB Leipzig 10 6 2 2 25 9 20

Hoffenheim 11 6 1 4 23 20 19

————————–

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 5 1 15 9 17

Freiburg 10 4 2 4 13 19 14

Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 4 4 23 23 13

Augsburg 11 3 4 4 20 23 13

Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 15 20 13

Werder Bremen 10 3 1 6 16 20 10

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 17 26 10

Bochum 10 1 5 4 10 24 8

Darmstadt 11 2 2 7 14 32 8

————————–

Mainz 11 1 4 6 11 24 7

————————–

Union Berlin 10 2 0 8 11 22 6

Cologne 10 1 2 7 8 22 5

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

AFP

