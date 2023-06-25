Georgina Rodriguez Faces Criticism for Allegedly Disrespecting Ronaldo’s Mother

A Controversial Celebration

Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has found herself in hot water after being accused of showing disrespect towards Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro.

The incident took place during the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s birthday, where Rodriguez played a prominent role.

Ronaldo’s Absence and Dolores’ Visit

Due to his national team commitments in Iceland, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to attend his son’s birthday celebration.

However, Dolores Aveiro made the trip from Portugal alongside her partner, Jose Andrade, to join the family gathering.

While other family members stayed together in the house, Aveiro and Andrade opted for a luxurious 5-star hotel in Madrid, called La Finca.

A Social Media Snub Sparks Criticism

Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of the birthday party on her Instagram account. However, what caught people’s attention was the absence of Dolores Aveiro in any of the pictures.

In response, Aveiro shared a video of the party on her own Instagram account several days later, further fueling the controversy.

Criticism arose during a discussion on the talk show “Noite das Estrelas,” aired on the CMTV network.

Commentators expressed their disapproval of Rodriguez’s alleged actions, noting that she remained seated while Aveiro stood during the celebration.

They argued that Rodriguez should have shown more respect and allowed Aveiro to have a proper place within the gathering.

Journalist Leo Caeiro from the Portuguese network CMTV added to the debate by suggesting that Rodriguez’s decision to invite many of her own friends limited Aveiro’s time with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Caeiro acknowledged that while Aveiro spent time with her other grandchildren, the relationship between Aveiro and Rodriguez seems strained.

Despite the criticism, the exact dynamics and underlying issues between Georgina Rodriguez and Dolores Aveiro remain speculative, leaving room for further speculation and interpretation.