Gbajabiamila Saddened Over Alaafin’s Demise

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the passing away of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as a sad development that touched him personally.

Gbajabiamila said the death of the paramount Yoruba ruler came to him as a rude shock, describing the late Alaafin, who had been like a father to him, as a very intelligent father with a sound grasp of traditional, social, political and international history.

According to him, Oba Adeyemi was a man of peace whose five decades of quality leadership to his people endeared him to the masses.

Speaker Gbajabiamila, who was recently appointed the Aare Baasofin of Yoruba Land by the late Alaafin, said the death of the traditional ruler has created a void too difficult to fill.

He said the Alaafin would be sorely missed by him and all Nigerians, especially the Yoruba people, as he served as a father figure to all, giving wise counsel when needed. He has supported the political career of many Nigerian leaders especially in the quest of Gbajabiamila’s journey to the Speakership of the country.

While praying for Allah (SWT) to find a peaceful resting place for the Alaafin, Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the people and Government of Oyo State, especially the Royal Family and the entire Yoruba race.