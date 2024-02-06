Gbajabiamila, Ribadu Meet at Aso Villa Amid Protests

In response to widespread protests that erupted in several states across the nation, a high-level meeting is currently underway at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The gathering, which commenced at approximately 05:30 pm, is being attended by key figures including the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, alongside several ministers.

Among those present are the Ministers of Education, Dr. Tahir Mamman; Finance, Wale Edun; Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri.

The closed-door discussions come against the backdrop of recent protests that have gripped the nation, with angry youths and women taking to the streets in cities such as Minna and Kano. The demonstrators are expressing discontent over what they perceive as the escalating cost of living in the country.