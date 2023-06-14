Gbajabiamila Resigns As Speaker, Assumes Chief Of Staff Role

A Transition in Leadership

Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially resigned from his position following his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

This transition marks a significant change in Gbajabiamila’s political career and paves the way for new leadership in the 10th House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation letter on the floor of the House, in the presence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and fellow members. The letter was read out to the House by the new Speaker, formalizing Gbajabiamila’s decision to step down from his role as Speaker and member of the House.

As Gbajabiamila bid farewell to the House, he received a warm reception from his colleagues. The lawmakers cheered and gave him a standing ovation as a gesture of respect and appreciation for his contributions during his two-decade-long career in the House.

Gbajabiamila’s journey in the House saw him serving as Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and ultimately, Speaker.