Gbajabiamila Greets Ebenezer Obey @80

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated music maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey, on his 80th birthday.

The speaker said Chief Obey has in the past decades used his genre of music to bring happiness to many Nigerian homes.

Gbajabiamila was delighted that the juju music ace is marking his 80th birthday in high spirit, noting that Chief Obey is a role model to many upcoming stars.

He said Chief Obey’s contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry are legion, especially considering his positive influence among his colleagues.

The speaker wished Chief Obey more years in good health and increased wisdom from the Almighty.