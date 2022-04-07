Gbajabiamila Gives House Committees Two-week Ultimatum To Submit Report

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday gave all standing and Ad-hoc committees the grace of two weeks to turn in the reports on assignments referred to them by the House.

He said failure to comply with the latest directive would leave him with no choice but to discharge such committees of the responsibilities in line with the Standing Orders of the House, particularly Order 18 (3f).

The committees were to have been discharged of the assignments on Thursday, but the Speaker gave the two-week grace after several chairmen made appeals for extension of time to round off their work, while others gave some reasons, including insufficient funding.

But, announcing the new deadline during plenary on Thursday in Abuja, Speaker Gbajabiamila said no further reasons shall be entertained after the expiration of the two weeks.