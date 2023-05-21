Gbajabiamila Felicitates Falana AT 65

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated legal icon and human rights activist, Femi Falana, on his 65 years birthday celebration.

Femi Gbaja said Falana’s footprints in the sands of time in the development of law & Nigerian society are undeniable. The Speaker said:“I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate our legal luminary, Femi Falana,who has spent his whole life advocating for a fair & equitable society

“It is no mean feat to be dedicated to advocating for good governance and a better life for the poor and underprivileged because it is a big sacrifice.

“It is my prayer that the almighty God will grant the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country”.