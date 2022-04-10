Gbajabiamila Extols Dangote At 65

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has extolled the virtues of business mogul and the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday.

Gbajabiamila was elated that Dangote has used virtually his 65 years on earth for service to humanity through his philanthropic and entrepreneurial activities.

The speaker noted with delight how the Dangote Group has become a massive employer of labour for Nigerians across the board.

He said Alhaji Aliko Dangote remains a focal point and a major contributor to the Nigerian economy through his chains of businesses.

“Dangote will always be a reference point in Nigeria, Africa and the world. I join millions of Nigerians to thank him for the massive work he is doing in the development of our country.

“I wish him a happy 65th birthday and pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to protect him and grant him more fruitful years in sound health,” the speaker said.