Gbajabiamila As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff Fake News

Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

A recent trending news claiming that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has been confirmed to be fake.

The news gained sensational attention when one of Gbajabiamila’s special advisers, Wasiu Olarenwaju-Smart, shared it on his Facebook page. Subsequently, numerous news platforms across the country circulated the story, amplifying its reach.

However, a reliable source within the presidency debunked the news, asserting that no appointment had been made for the position of Chief of Staff.

The source emphasized the importance of responsible journalism and criticized speculative reporting that spreads misinformation.

The source emphasized that when an appointment is made, it would not be an exclusive news story as all reputable news outlets would have access to the information.

The confirmation from the presidency underscores the need for vigilance and critical evaluation of news circulating on social media.

