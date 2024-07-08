Gbagada General Hospital Welcomes First-ever Quadruplets

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has recorded the first-ever Quadruplets from Gbagada General Hospital under the State Social Health Insurance Plan popularly known as ILERA EKO.

The Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who disclosed this during a recent visit and presentation of gifts to the Quadruplets at Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, said that the Agency is extremely delighted that Gbagada General Hospital recorded its first Quadruplets under ILERA EKO safely.

Congratulating the parents of the Quadruplets who had been earlier blessed with a child, Mrs. Abiodun Olayode and Mr. Saka Olayode, the Permanent Secretary advised the couple to take proper care of the babies who are exceptional gifts from God.

She said that LASHMA would ensure that the babies are enrolled on the Scheme so that they can enjoy unhindered medical care.

The Permanent Secretary urged Lagos residents who are yet to enrol on ILERA EKO, not to hesitate to join the Scheme, as the benefits to enjoy are more than the premium to be paid.

She explained that the Agency has a flexible payment plan to enable residents who cannot afford to pay the premium at once, to pay either monthly, quarterly or bi-annually.

The Mother of the Quadruplets, Mrs. Abiodun Olayode, who expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Permanent Secretary, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, for the benefits that she enjoyed under ILERA EKO, said that she was aware of ILERA EKO when she was three months pregnant and was admitted in the Hospital.

Mrs. Olayode said that she was not convinced with the Health Insurance Plan but the family decided to give it a trial. She added that she started changing her mind when she was admitted for another month and did not pay any money for her drugs and various tests.

The Quadruplets Mother said, “Although I was told that I would have surgery. I was afraid that maybe it is only one child that ILERA EKO would cover and my family would be made to pay for the cost of the surgery of the other three children but to my surprise, they stamped my receipt and I did not pay any money for the operation, drugs and tests”.

Mrs. Olayode expressed her appreciation to the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Joseph Babafemi, and all the Consultants, Doctors, Nurses and Social Workers, who supported her from her antenatal, delivery and post-delivery stages.

She however appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to support her family as they cannot alone cater for the needs of the babies.

The Father of the Quadruplets, Mr. Saka Olayode said that he has been hearing about ILERA EKO on Television and Radio but did not believe that it is a reality. “If not for ILERA EKO, I do not know where my family would have been and I would have absconded”, he stated.

Mr. Olayode called on the residents in the State to come on board the scheme as their enrollment with a token will save them a lot of expenses on their medical care and reduce their dependence on their family members and friends to pay their huge medical bills.

LASHMA Staff who accompanied the Permanent Secretary on the visit include the Head, Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mrs. Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro; Manager, Provider Network, Mrs. Bukola Badejo and Public Affairs Officers, Adeyinka Gbemibade and Halima Rabiu.

