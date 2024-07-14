Sports

Gaziantepspor Bid for Brighton Midfielder Kacper Kozlowski

Turkish club Gaziantepspor have submitted an official bid to Brighton for Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski.

The two clubs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement, with final details being ironed out to complete the transfer.

Brighton and Hove Albion (BHAFC) are prepared to approve the permanent move, pending the conclusion of discussions.

Kozlowski, a promising talent, has attracted interest from several clubs, but Gaziantepspor is now in a prime position to secure his services.

