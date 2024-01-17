Gasland Says Not Responsible for Ibadan Explosion

The management of Gasland Nigeria Ltd has said that the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, on Tuesday evening, did not originate from any of its facility.

This was as the management revealed that its facility remains secure and operational.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “We are actively co-operating with emergency responders and local authorities to understand the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this unfortunate event. We stand with the community during this difficult time and are committed to offering any support we can.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available.

“Prioritizing Safety: The safety of our employees, neighbors, and the environment is Gasland Nigeria Ltd’s top priority. We adhere to the strictest safety protocols in all our operations and are committed to continuous improvement in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State revealed that the explosion was caused by illegal miners who stored IEDs in a house in Bodija.

The governor revealed that two people died as a result of the explosion while 77 were left injured.