Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Football

One of the most illustrious careers in British football history came to an end on Monday as 33-year-old Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international competition.

Bale, who set a record with 111 games for Wales, helped his nation emerge from a footballing wasteland to win two European Championships, including the Euro 2016 semifinals, and its first World Cup since 1958.

On November 29, during Wales’ World Cup group-stage match against England, the Los Angeles FC forward, who had previously played for Southampton, Tottenham, and Real Madrid, made his final appearance in a competitive match.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale wrote on his social media accounts.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Bale began his professional career with Southampton but rose to prominence in the Premier League at Tottenham. He later moved to Real Madrid for a then-record cost of £85 million ($104 million), where he won five Champions League championships.

The forward moved to Los Angeles FC in June 2022, and during his brief stay in America, he won the MLS Cup.

“From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for,” he said.

He added: “To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.”