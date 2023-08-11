Gap Between Leaders and Followers Is Africa’s Problem – Sam Adeyemi

Sam Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, has expressed deep concern over the significant divide between leaders and the general population, highlighting this as a distinctive issue within the context of Africa.

He observed that African nations are grappling with a deeply ingrained culture of leadership that grants an excessive amount of power to leaders, while the people are often left in a subservient position across various sectors.

In response to the recent military coup in Niger Republic, Sam Adeyemi took to Twitter on Thursday to share his thoughts. He stated that neither military rule, democratic governance, nor monarchy has effectively facilitated rapid progress in most African countries.

Emphasizing the necessity of addressing the core issue at hand, the clergyman proposed that the only viable solution is a deliberate transformation of outdated beliefs and behaviors with new, progressive ones. He added that democracy has flourished most successfully in nations that uphold the values of human life and equality.

He wrote, “The military coup in Niger draws attention to Africa’s leadership issues. The leaders of the coup have cited security concerns due to threats by jihadist groups and poor economic growth as reasons for the coup. Similar reasons were given for the military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.

“The regional body, ECOWAS, insists the coup must end and the former president must be returned to power. They say democracy remains the best form of government. But a large number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup.

“It is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries. It’s time we address the real problem.

“We are dealing with a deeply rooted leadership culture that makes the leader very powerful and the led practically a slave, across almost all sectors. The issue with culture, like habits, is that though people desire change, they will default to their old ways, consciously or unconsciously, when they have to make choices, and they will ultimately produce the same results.

“The only way out is to intentionally replace old beliefs and behaviours with new ones. Only those with the sophistication to shift beliefs, values and culture on a mass scale can lay the foundation for meaningful change, especially for a country. The platforms would be high quality education, the example of leaders, economic empowerment, infrastructure, and so on.

“Truth be told: democracy has thrived best in countries that value life and equality. The power gap has been collapsed and being a leader does not make you superior to the people you lead. In fact, being a leader is understood to be a call to serve the led and leaders don’t consume most of the resources meant for the commonwealth.”