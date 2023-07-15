Gani Adams Can’t Stop Sit-at-home In Lagos – Simon Ekpa

The Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has said the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, can’t stop the sit-at-home order he has issued to be observed in Lagos State.

Adams had in an interview warned Ekpa against bringing the sit-at-home protest from the South-East to Lagos in the South-West. According to Adams, Lagos does not belong to the Biafra Ekpa is dreaming of establishing.

However, Ekpa is of the believe that members of his Igbo tribe residing in Lagos can observe the sit-at-home order which is in protest against the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He tweeted, “Tell Gani Adams that Biafrans in Lagos have rights to use sit at home civil disobedience to demonstrate that they are not happy and also that they are very important and will not allow any intimidation going forward.

“You can’t dictate how they must protest against the injustice being done to them by the Islamic state of Nigeria by not releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu among others injustices.

“Biafrans in Lagos will embark on sit at home if MNK is not released. We are not doing it to please you.”

Kanu is being held in the custody of the Department of State Services for terrorism and treason.