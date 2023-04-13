Gangs Of Lagos: Eyo Not Criminal Organisation – Rapper Vector

Rapper Vector has said the Eyo masquerade in Lagos is not a criminal organisation as depicted in the Amazon Prime Video movie, Gangs of Lagos.

The movie portrayed Eyo masquerade as a villainess used for murderous intents.

Reacting, Vector stated that the portrayal is different from what he knew about the Eyo while growing up.

He tweeted, “I was born at the Onikan health center, lafiaji, Lagos island and all i have seen when the Eyo festival stepped out is, they stop by at ours and prayed wishing prosperity for my family.

“Most of our friends like the Olugbani’s who are direct Eyo Ologede gatekeepers are not gun shooting criminals using culture as a disguise.

“As teenagers, i’ve had friends (underneath the regalia )chase me with the staff ( Opambata ) because i knew they would take advantage and show me shege lol.

“My idea of what the Bajulaiye is is totally different from murderous criminality.

“Going by what the term gang means, it is disrespectful to define the Eyo in the same light.

“In light of what i have experienced about Eyo, i wish prosperity to the hands that have labored although the movie would still be good without referring to Eyo as a (criminal) “gang” in lagos.

“Eyo is not a criminal organisation.”