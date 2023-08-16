Ganduje Vows To Increase APC Membership

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Ganduje, has announced plans to develop a strategy aimed at bolstering the party’s membership numbers.

Ganduje made this revelation on Wednesday following a private discussion with Simon Lalong, the former Governor of Plateau State.

He clarified that the recent visit of Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, to his residence in Abuja on Monday was not connected to any potential shift in allegiance to the ruling party.

However, the chairman did acknowledge that if a prominent figure like Wike were to join the ruling party, it could positively impact the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections.

In his words, “The inclusion of such a figure would undeniably enhance our party’s prospects, particularly for the 2027 period.”

Ganduje stated: “You know Wike is a honourable minister-designate, so he came, we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving and he is ready to cooperate.

“But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later.

“And not only that we are coming out with a new blueprint to increase the followership of the party and this includes all strata of officials; those who are in APC and those who are in other political parties.

“I assure you, very soon some of the political parties will even merge with the APC. We are doing that underground.”

Earlier, Lalong said he was at the party’s secretariat to congratulate Ganduje and see how to support him in running the party.

He said, “As the national chairman, Ganduje was governor, as a matter of fact, when we look at his antecedents, we always say he is the longest experienced politician that we have within us. Because he is somebody who was very long in the civil service, he became permanent secretary, commissioner, longest serving deputy governor and became governor. So with this kind of experience, what else do you need in party matters.”