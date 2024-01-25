Ganduje Urges Abba Yusuf to Dump NNPP for APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the APC.

According to Ganduje, Yusuf joining the APC will make Kano to be a one-party state as his party has resolved to woo smaller parties into its fold.

Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano, made the appeal at a stakeholders meeting in the state on Thursday.

“We have achieved in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party. So, if we can do this at national level, why can’t we do it at state level?

“Our hands are wide open. We are appealing to those who like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC.

“We are calling him. We promise to create enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, a very big followership.

“This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation,” Ganduje said.