Ganduje Receives ‘Legitimate’ Kano Ward Excos Amid ‘Suspension’

The embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, has received his LGA and Ward executives from Kano State on a solidarity visit in the aftermath of reported suspension from the APC.

In a terse statement on X, the APC described the executives as the “legitimate” ones, just as it revealed that those behind the reported suspension were an imposter Executive Committee of Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa LGA.

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that the Kano State High Court has issued an ex parte order suspending Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC. Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, presiding over the case, also prohibited Ganduje from overseeing any activities of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The ruling follows an ex parte motion filed by Dr. Ibrahim Sa’ad, representing members of the executive committee of APC in Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area in Kano State. These ward executives, part of a group of nine, had earlier announced Ganduje’s suspension from the party on Monday.

The decision underscores a deepening rift within the APC, particularly in Kano State, where internal party dynamics are coming to the fore. Ganduje’s suspension reflects broader tensions within the party’s ranks, raising questions about its leadership stability and internal cohesion.

As the legal proceedings unfold, observers are closely monitoring developments within the APC, both at the state and national levels, amid concerns over the impact of internal disputes on the party’s future direction.