Ganduje Receives Embattled Culture Minister Musawa

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
42

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has hosted the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who paid him a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja.

This is amid controversy surrounding Musawa’s appointment as minister despite still serving in the National Youth Service Corps.

Details of the meeting between Ganduje and Musawa remains sketchy at the moment.

More to follow…

