Ganduje Emerges APC National Chairman

The 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) proved to be a pivotal event as the party elected former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman. The meeting, held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, also saw the election of former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, as the new National Secretary.

Prominent figures including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and chieftains of the party in the National Assembly were present at the momentous gathering.

Addressing the NEC members, President Buhari expressed confidence in the party’s electoral triumph and emphasized the need to deliver on their promises of good governance to the Nigerian people. He hailed the 2023 elections as the best in Nigeria’s history, underlining the significance of the party’s achievements in securing a victory.

While the meeting saw the emergence of new leadership, some notable absences were observed. Both former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were visibly absent, sparking curiosity among attendees. However, Bisi Akande, the first National Chairman of the APC, was present, adding a touch of historical significance to the event.

The NEC meeting followed a previous session of the APC national caucus, indicating the party’s dedication to fostering unity and coherence within its ranks.

Mid-July witnessed the resignation of two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore stepped down from their positions as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, leading to the recent leadership reshuffle.